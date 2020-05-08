Dublin man charged with possession of child porn

BLACKSBURG –Blacksburg Police Department have arrested a Dublin man for Possession of Child Pornography.

On Thursday, May 7, 2020, Blacksburg Police Department charged Branden Kelley Horton, 28, of Dublin for Possession of Child Pornography (Felony) and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor (Misdemeanor).

The warrants were served by Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken before a Magistrate and held without bond. He is currently being held in the New River Regional Jail.

Blacksburg Police Department is assisting Montgomery County and Pulaski County Sheriff’s Offices in an ongoing investigation.

Written by: Editor on May 8, 2020.

