Drive-by birthdays becoming more common

By DAVID GRAVELY

Things are different. That’s really the only way to say it when trying to describe how most people are dealing with the normal, day-to-day things that are not being treated the same due to concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shopping, planning meals, earning a living and travel are just a few of the things we’ve had to make adjustments in, but one thing many people are being faced with is how to celebrate safely while still observing the guidance put out by the government.

Lilly Sarver, who is currently a second-grader at Pulaski Elementary School, had been very excited and was looking forward to her birthday party for months. She was turning eight and had been told she would be able to have a sleepover with all of her closest girlfriends before taking a family vacation that she and her little brother, Ryder, had asked for.

Enter COVID-19. Life changed for everyone and the way we conducted daily activities changed drastically.

“Lilly was so sad,” her mother Mariah Sarver said. “It wasn’t because of the gifts that she wouldn’t receive, but because of the time lost that she wouldn’t get to spend with her family and friends.”

Mariah decided to go to Facebook and see what she could put together with those friends and family.

“It might not be exactly like we wanted, but we were determined to do something that made the best of the situation,” Mariah said.

Saturday, May 2, young Lilly woke up to her parents and little brother singing Happy Birthday to her. She started getting ready for the day, not knowing what was about to happen. Her dad, Bradley, went out and set up a canopy in the yard. He decorated it with birthday balloons and streamers, then set out four chairs for the family to sit in.

Lilly came out and the family started to enjoy the day, but suddenly things started happening.

“The look of excitement on her face made this day all worth it,” Mariah said. “Her friends and family started showing up to drive by. They were playing birthday songs through their car speakers and singing, honking their horns, blowing air horns, spraying silly string and spraying water guns along with throwing confetti. Each car was toting a happy birthday sign and some of the cars were decorated with banners and streamers. It really made her feel special and loved. The look of excitement on her face made this day all worth it.”

While they couldn’t get out and stay, there were some special gifts dropped off for the birthday girl.

“She received some of the most thoughtful gifts and cards she has ever gotten,” Mariah said. “She hasn’t been able to see most of her friends for around two months, so that was what she was most excited about. It made her feel very special on her big day.”

Over 30 vehicles made a pass during the drive-thru party, letting Lilly know that they were thinking about her and wishing her a happy birthday.

“It’s a hard time for these young children who have birthdays during a pandemic,” Bradley said. “Sometimes the younger ones just don’t understand why they can’t hang out with their friends, so we made the best of the situation we were dealt and it completely paid off. We want to thank everyone who helped make her day so special. Happy birthday to everyone else out there who is having a birthday now as well.”

Written by: Editor on May 11, 2020.

