Dixon named new Cougar Head Coach

By DAVID GRAVELY, editor@southwesttimes.com

The Southwest Times has learned that the new head coach for the Pulaski County Cougar football program will be Mark Dixon of Galax High School.

A Tuesday release from Pulaski County High School stated:

Pulaski County High School is pleased to announce the hiring of Mark Dixon as the new Pulaski County varsity football coach. Dixon comes to Pulaski County from Galax High School where he compiled an impressive record of 101-35 in his 10 years at the school. He led the Maroon Tide to a state championship in 2015 and earned state runner-up honors in 2011 and 2019. He also led his team to six region championships in ten seasons. Prior to his high school coaching career, Dixon played offensive guard at the University of Virginia from 1989-1993. He subsequently played nine seasons of professional football including five years in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins. “We feel very fortunate to have a coach the caliber of Mark Dixon. He is a proven winner and comes highly recommended” says Scott Vest, PCHS Athletic Director. “There were many qualified applicants for this position, but Dixon emerged as the best fit to lead our football program.”

Dixon, who is 49 years old, was born in Charlottesville and graduated from Ragsdale High School in Jamestown, North Carolina. He played for the University of Virginia under George Welsh, where he was a Consensus All-American as an offensive guard in 1993 for the Cavaliers.

Dixon entered the National Football League as an undrafted free agent in 1994 due to issues with injuries and related surgeries. He originally signed with the Philadelphia Eagles before being released and signing with the Frankfurt Galaxy of the NFL Europe League. He later moved on to earn a starting position in the CFL with the Baltimore Stallions in 1995 and then the Montreal Alouettes in 1996 and 97. He signed with the Miami Dolphins under head coach Jimmy Johnson in 1998 and played in 62 regular-season games for them, starting in 60 of those through the 2003 season.

His professional football awards include a World Cup Championship a Grey Cup Championship in 1995.

Coach Dixon took over the role as head coach of the Galax Maroon Tide in 2010, where he took the Tide to the playoffs and finished the season with a 7-5 record. The 2013 season saw similar results, with a second-round playoff loss to Haysi each year. The 2015 season saw the Maroon Tide rise to the top as they defeated Riverheads High School 7-6 after stopping a two-point conversion attempt.

Dixon has put together an outstanding record at Galax, compiling double-digit wins in the past four seasons. During his 10 years at Galax, Coach Dixon built a record of 101-31 taking the Tide deep into the playoffs several years. He has built a reputation for creating tough defensive units and attacking offensive groups that get the job done.

He will joined at Pulaski County by his wife, Mrs. Wendy Dixon, who will be taking a position in the PCHS math department.

Written by: Editor on May 27, 2020.

