Debris flows clog Claytor Lake

By WILLIAM PAINE

Last week’s widespread wet weather resulted in a heavy water flow on the New River, which resulted in massive amounts of driftwood and other debris covering the surface of Claytor Lake.

Between Tuesday, May 19, and Tuesday, May 26, the National Weather Service recorded over six inches of rainfall in Pulaski County. Similar amounts fell in the mountainous areas that feed the New River’s tributaries.

Late last week, the flow gage at Allisonia registered 84,000 Cubic Feet per Second (CFS). On a normal day the gage at Allisonia registers two to three thousand CFS.

As a result, debris flows now cover many areas of Claytor Lake that are normally not greatly affected by large amounts of driftwood.

“Typically the debris remains uplake but this time Dublin Hollow, Mallard Point, Texas Hollow and Cook’s Hollow were all impacted,” said Laura Walters, Pulaski County Supervisor and member of Friends of Claytor Lake (FOCL).

“It was really bad everywhere,” said Laura’s husband Jeff Arnold. “Boating was hazardous. Monday the wind blew the debris into the shore. There’s a lot of people who have lost lake access because of debris.”

“We’re looking to hire another crew but we only have one push boat,” Laura added. “We’re working on getting a second push boat. The county is going to help us with that but the budget is very, very tight right now.”

With financial assistance from AEP and donations from members, FOCL employs a crew to operate a push boat along with a barge to collect debris from the lake. In receiving funds from AEP, FOCL agrees to clear public boat launches and potentially hazardous materials in the main channel before tending to private neighborhoods along the shore.

Rising waters from the heavy rains have temporarily led to a delay in downstream cleanup efforts.

“We spent the first part above the Lighthouse Bridge doing clean up there,” said FOCL Executive Director Jeff Caldwell. “With this flood we got last week, the water got too high too quick and we couldn’t get the barges underneath the bridge. So we just ended up tying off at our abutment near Allisonia to ride it out and wait till the flows get back to normal.

As of noon Tuesday, the flow gage at Allisonia read 10,000 CFS, which is below flood level. According to Caldwell, the FOCL barge will attempt to float underneath the Lighthouse Bridge as soon as possible to begin cleaning up DeHaven Park, Claytor Lake and debris below the bridge on the main channel.

Caldwell recalls seeing similar amounts of driftwood come down the river in 2013 and in 2018 when the remnants of Hurricane Michael and Florence made their presences felt.

“This is bad but it’s been worse,” said Caldwell.

Late May is known to be notoriously rainy in these parts and to feature extreme shifts in temperature.

According to Nick Fillo of the National Weather Service, this month’s highest recorded temperature was 83 degrees. Temperature recorded on the morning of Sunday, May 10, (Mother’s Day), however, was a nippy 27 degrees.

So what’s the forecast?

According to Fillo, this area could see from three quarters to an inch of rainfall from now until the end of the week with most of that rain falling Wednesday night.

Spotty rain showers and some thunderstorms are said to be likely Thursday, Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 70s.

This should allow for the FOCL barge to pass under the Lighthouse Bridge and do some major cleanup efforts in the coming days.

