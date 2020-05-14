Deborah Ann Montgomery Turpin

April 21, 1960-May 14, 2020

Deborah Ann Montgomery Turpin, 60, of Fairlawn, Va., passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Lewis Montgomery; husband, Frank Edward Turpin, and brother, Curtis Buckland.

Survivors include her mother, Ilene W. Montgomery of Dublin, Va.; sons, Michael Paul Hopkins of Parrott, Va., Matthew Lee Hopkins of Snowville, Va., and Terry Edward Strock of Roanoke, Va.; brothers, Doug Buckland of Westland, Mich., Pete Buckland of Parrott, Va., and Eddie Montgomery of Dublin Va.; sisters, Rhonda Myers and Dorothy Buckland, both of Westland, Mich., and Donna Gravley of Parrott, Va.; four grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends.

Memorial services are private.

The Turpin family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Va.

www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

