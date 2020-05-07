Darlene June Via Covey

Darlene June Via Covey, 84, of Pulaski, Va., died Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in the Lewis-Gale Medical Center, Salem, Va.

She was born in Pulaski, Va., June 11, 1935, and was the daughter of the late William Via and Maxie Stoots Via. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Simon Kenton “Pete” Covey and by a daughter, Jennifer Sue Covey. Mrs. Covey was a retired employee of Roses Department Store.

Surviving are daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia “Cyndi” Covey Pagan and Daryl Pagan, Christiansburg, Va.; grandsons and wife, Lucas Scott Covey and Amanda Covey, and Clayton Thomas Carter, and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

Written by: Editor on May 7, 2020.

