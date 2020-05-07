Dante Lawrence Austin Jarrells

On April 27, 2020, a shining star, and beacon of hope, Dante, came into this world surrounded by love and care, and on the same day he left it to walk among the stars.

He is survived by his mother and father, Jezzie and Duane Yuhas, of Pulaski, Va.; sisters, Lizbeth, Olive and Violet; brother, Edmund, as well as grandmother, Eileen Jackson. Joining the family in grief are numerous relatives, including John Holst, Terry Gravley, Matthew Cromer, Joan Wendler, Sue and Dave Wigand and family, and Andrea and Morgan Welker.

The family wishes to thank everyone for their love and support, including a special thank you to the staff at Breath of Life Midwifery, for all their love, support and care, throughout the pregnancy and delivery.

The Yuhas family thanks you for your support and asks that you remember the hope, joy and love in the world during any dark days you may have, to honor Dante’s memory.

At this time, the family is not receiving guests due to COVID-19 restrictions, however they will be planning a Celebration of Life service at a later date. They ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Dante’s name, to a charity of your choosing.

Written by: Editor on May 7, 2020.

