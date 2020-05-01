Daily COVID-19 Update: Rise remains slow, steady

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski County again saw no rise in the number of COVID-19 cases Friday morning. The running count of cases in the county is at nine. That number includes two cases that required hospitalization.

Montgomery County continues to report 56 cases with seven that have required hospitalization and one death. Wythe County still reports 11 cases with one hospitalization and one death. Carroll County saw an increase for the third day in a row, moving to 12 cases and two hospitalizations. Roanoke County now has 53 cases and one hospitalization. Roanoke City saw another jump Friday, going from 73 cases to 80 with five hospitalizations. The City of Salem reports 26 cases with two hospitalizations. Giles County reports four cases and Floyd County now reports three cases with one hospitalization. Grayson County reports two cases of the virus and the City of Martinsville is reporting their two cases with one hospitalization. Henry County has 16 cases with two hospitalizations and one death. Smyth County has 13 cases with four hospitalizations.

Bland and Dickenson counties still do not report any cases in their area.

As of Friday morning, there have now been 105,648 people tested in the state and 16,901 total cases reported. That includes 16,109 confirmed cases and 792 probable cases. Of those, 2,2,416 have required hospitalization. There have now been 581 deaths reported in Virginia, an increase of 29 since Thursday.

The VDH will continue drive-thru testing in the New River Valley. Testing will take place Wednesday, May 6, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Giles High School and Friday, May 8, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Blacksburg High School. The site is closed to the public. Only individuals with a letter of authorization from the VDH’s New River Health District will be allowed access to the site, and only by appointment.

“Testing is important epidemiologically and helps us determine the prevalence of disease in our community,” said Noelle Bissell, M.D., director of the New River Health District, “but because capacity is limited we screen for those at highest risk. As we continue to test, we expect to have more positive cases.”

Individuals who feel they may require testing should consult with their regular doctor first. They may also contact the New River Health District’s COVID-19 public health center at 540-267-8240 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The line is open Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon and Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Any callers after those times should leave a message.

“In the vast majority of cases, testing does not inform our recommendations for your medical care,” Dr. Bissell continued. “The best protection for each of us comes from personal precautions, including hygiene and social distancing. That’s how YOU stay well, and how you protect those around you today, AND those you will be with tomorrow.”

To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages everyone to:

Stay home except for essential travel; if you must go out in public, wear a cloth face covering;

Stay home when you are sick;

Avoid contact with sick people;

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing;

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available;

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces;

If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor;

Practice social distancing. Maintain at least six feet of space between yourself and other individuals when out in public; and

Avoid close contact with crowds of any size, and avoid any crowd of more than 10 people.

For the most accurate and up-to-date information online, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/new-river, www.nrvroadtowellness.com, www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Written by: Editor on May 1, 2020.

Comments

comments