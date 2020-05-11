Courts can soon hear some cases

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

It’ll soon be two months since Virginia Supreme Court declared a judicial emergency that brought nonemergency court proceedings in the Commonwealth to a halt in an effort to control the spread of novel coronavirus.

Since then, state figures show in excess of 600,000 cases have been continued across Virginia’s Juvenile and Domestic, General District and Circuit courts. To get a handle on this backlog of hearings — at a time when court clerks offices are strapped for staff — Virginia Supreme Court issued an order Wednesday allowing some nonemergency hearings to be held beginning May 18.

“Courts should continue to conduct as much business as possible by means other than in-person court proceedings. In all civil and criminal matters, courts are encouraged to continue and even increase the use of video conferencing, telephone, teleconferencing, email, or other means that do not involve in-person contact. These methods are preferred over in-person court proceedings,” Wednesday’s order states.

“Notwithstanding the ongoing preference for conducting hearings by video conferencing or telephone, effective May 18 … all courts may hear in-person non-emergency matters if they determine it is safe to do so, and provided they comply with the guidance for transitioning from emergency to routine operations” set by Office of the Executive Secretary, the order continues.

According to the latest court order, General District, Juvenile and Domestic, and Circuit courts in the Commonwealth were processing over 65,000, 20,000 and 21,000 cases per week, respectively, prior to the pandemic. Since the initial March 16 judicial emergency was enacted, an estimated 673,000 cases have been continued across Virginia.

The court points out calculations show the Commonwealth, for many years, has been 275 deputy clerks short of what is needed to handle normal dockets. Given the present backlog, the Supreme Court states, “It will be a serious challenge [for clerks] to reduce this backlog while doing their best to keep current cases from adding to the delay.”

Under this new order, courts are encouraged to continuing prioritizing emergency matters and litigants are encouraged to resolve pretrial matters without the court’s assistance. In order to meet 6-foot distancing requirements, the order may limit the number of persons in a courtroom or courthouse at a particular time.

Also, some people may be prohibited from entering the courthouse. For example, persons who, within the previous 14 days, have traveled internationally; been directed to quarantine or self-isolate; been diagnosed with COVID-19 or been in contact with someone who has; have experienced fever, cough or shortness of breath, or have resided with or been in close contact with someone meeting these conditions.

The order lays responsibility upon the chief judges to take reasonable steps to minimize spread of coronavirus, and upon clerks to keep their offices open and functioning. It leaves the holding of grand juries up to the judge’s discretion.

Although court cases can resume May 18, the order continues to place a halt on all civil and criminal jury trials, saying they suspended and continued until further notice.

Wednesday’s order expires June 7, unless continued by another emergency judicial order.

