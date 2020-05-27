County students receive scholarships

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Three Pulaski County students were among 81 to be awarded scholarships from Community Foundation of the New River Valley for 2020.

Local recipients are Erika Webb, $2,000 from the Jo Ann Slate Smith Scholarship Fund; Joseph Ben Pratt, $1000 from the Adrienne Marie Rhudy Memorial Scholarship Fund, and Dakota Talbert, $2000 from the Jo Ann Slate Smith Scholarship Fund.

The funds are part of a record $108,708 CFNRV doled out to students across the New River Valley. Unfortunately, award recipients were unable to be celebrated in person this year due to the pandemic.

“Each year we award scholarships is special, but to be able to award more than $100,000 in scholarships this year is particularly meaningful for us and for the donors who support these awards,” said foundation Executive Director Jessica Wirgau.

“So many high school graduates and college students are finishing out the school-year remotely, missing friends, and celebrating milestones in ways they never expected. These students are nothing short of remarkable, and I hope they see these scholarships as one more vote of confidence in their ability to succeed, and a celebration of all that they have accomplished already,” she added. “We are grateful to the individuals, families, and businesses who create these scholarship funds and have worked alongside CFNRV to grow our scholarship program since 2002. We look forward to welcoming new donors and funding more students as it continues to grow.”

According to the agency, the 2020 class of scholarship winners is one of the most diverse ever. Twenty-six percent are first-generation college students; over 85% are attending college in Virginia, and more than half are staying in the NRV.

Virginia Tech is the destination for 38%, while just over 18% are attending Radford University and 8.6%, New River Community College.

The goal of the 18-year-old scholarship program is to support students’ educational aspirations, nurture a skilled workforce in the NRV and create future community leaders. Since its inception, it has awarded 690 students almost $730,000 from 40 endowed funds.

Written by: Editor on May 27, 2020.

Comments

comments