Conrad Bruce Fritz Jr.

April 12, 1954-May 12, 2020

Conrad Bruce Fritz Jr., 66, passed away Tuesday, May 13, 2020, at his home in Dublin, Va.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Conrad Bruce Fritz Sr. and Wanda Snyder Fritz, and sister, Roxanne Keland.

Survivors include his wife, Debra Lynn Elliott Fritz; son, Travis Decker; grandchildren, Ashlyn, Christopher, Braiden, Kaydee and Ruthie; nieces, Candace Bartholomay and Onnolee Keland; brother-in-law, Bill Keland, and many other relatives and friends.

Memorial services are private.

The Fritz family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home and Crematory in Radford, Va.

www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

Written by: Editor on May 14, 2020.

