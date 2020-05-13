Cleaning and fishing along Robinson Tract Road

By WILLIAM PAINE

Members of the Robinson Tract Community Center gathered on a wind-swept morning this past Saturday to pick up trash along 14 miles of Robinson Tract Road. About two dozen bags of trash were collected from the roadside and then placed in front of the Community Center to be picked up later during the week.

After the trash collecting was done, the afternoon activities started in the form of a Free Fishing Day for children 14 and under at a creek located adjacent to the Robinson Tract Community Center, which is itself located on Robinson Tract Road.

For the past decade, the Robinson Tract Community Center has sponsored a semiannual trash pickup along Robinson Tract Road and for the past six, the Spring trash pickup has been followed by a free kid’s fishing event.

The kids fish free event takes place on the bottom pasture property of Cecil and Tina King. Cecil King is president of the Robinson Tract Community Center and wife Tina acts as the community center’s secretary.

“This is the latest we’ve ever done the kids fish for free event,” said Tina King. “But a couple of weeks ago we were still in the throes of the pandemic. We figured now that everybody is used to social distancing and some people have cabin fever that this would be a good time. The goal is to just give them a fun outing as a family.”

According to King, turnout for both the trash pickup and free fishing were both very good, even with the high winds and morning temps in the low 40s.

“The bags were kind of whipping around,” said Tina. “But we still had a good number helping us. We tie both events together and if kids come out with their families to do the trash pickup, they get to do early fishing. We ended up having several families with children. We finished trash pick up a little bit before 11.”

To enhance the possibilities for a youngster to catch a fish, the horseshoe shaped creek is dammed on either end so as not to let the fish float downstream. Generous donations to the Robinson Tract Community Center allowed for 250 Rainbow Trout to be stocked in the creek for this event.

That suited the children just fine as the fish were biting for anyone who cast a hook into the water.

“I caught them all in one spot, right over by that tree,” said 14-year-old Joseph Burcham as he held one of three Rainbow Trout that he’d caught in about a half-hours’ time.

Little Stephan Semones was having a banner first-ever day of fishing, as his grandparents helped him reel in three water breathers.

Six-year-old Hannah Caldwell and her four-year-old brother Hunter hauled in six trout, all told. Despite their youthful appearance, these two are veteran anglers, having participated in last year’s free fishing day as well.

Their parents, Chad and Kim Caldwell have participated in the trash pickup for the past four years.

According to Tina King, the idea for picking up trash along this area’s main thoroughfare came out of necessity.

“It was horrible when it started,” said Tina King. “You would not believe the trash we got. Being in a rural area … and I’ll never understand it, but people throw out their beer bottles, their tobacco pouches, food wrapper and whatever. So, it took several years of collecting a lot of that trash. People still throw out trash but we get fewer and fewer amounts each time. So either we’re doing a really good job picking up or people are getting better about not throwing the trash out. I’d like to think it’s the latter.”

The next Robinson Tract trash pickup event will take place in the fall.

