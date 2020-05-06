Claytor Lake State Park is open … mostly

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Government mandates designed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus have resulted in the closures of several town and county parks as well as National Parks and most all outdoor venues.

So far, at least, this has not resulted in the closure of Virginia’s state parks.

Claytor Lake State Park is currently open for day visitors and remains one of the increasingly limited places where outdoor activities are possible … even encouraged. Even so, attendance has been down.

“Our April attendance isn’t what it has been in the past but I think that’s mostly due to the weather,” said Park Manager Chris Doss. “The rain, the cold days and it’s been as windy a Spring as I can remember. All that together has kept our day use attendance down. Another issue too is that with all this rain the lake has been muddy and not great fishing from the bank.”

Other factors also contributed to the lower than normal April attendance. First among them is that no overnight stays are allowed. All campsites are closed and cabins and lodges at the park remain empty by gubernatorial decree.

In addition, all picnic shelters at the park have been taped off in order to discourage 10 or more people from congregating around a table. The public restrooms at the park have also been closed to the public.

For the first time, maybe ever, the beach at Claytor Lake State Park has also been closed for the entire month of April though admittedly, the weather in April has not been much conducive to sunbathing.

Sunbathers did come out to Claytor Lake State Park on the first weekend of May, however, as sunshine and warm temperatures returned to the New River Valley.

The parking lot at C.L.S.P. Marina was full of boat trailers as water craft of all shapes and sizes were launched from the put in there. Sailboaters, paddle boarders, kayakers and wake boarders joined the ever present anglers on Claytor Lake in greatest numbers yet seen this season.

The Southwest Times ran across two fellows who were taking each of their water crafts on their first outings.

Gary Stutz from Peterstown, West Virginia, took his Jackson Coosa fishing kayak out for the first time Saturday. Two fishing rods, resting in holes in the hull designed for this purpose, hung from the back of his boat, which also came equipped with compartments to store his catch.

Gary began renting a campground at Roseberry Hollow last year and plans on getting good use of his new purchase over the summer.

Ed Shatzer of Radford was piloting a boat that he modified so that he could take advantage of Sunday’s southwest winds. His boat started life as a canoe but has clearly gone through some major changes in the form of an added sail and two outriggers sticking out from the sides … but what is it?

“I don’t have a name for it yet,” said Shatzer. “It’s the maiden voyage today.”

As he floated past, Shatzer said that he made his mast from the upper rail of a chain link fence and that most of the rest of his modifications were made from 2 x 4’s and PVC pipe. His sail is made from a common tarp.

“It works well,” said Shatzer. “I went about 100 yards in about three seconds a little bit ago.”

He had yet to try tacking maneuvers sailors use when going against the wind but Shatzer didn’t seem concerned.

“I guess we’ll see how it works,” said Shatzer.

Still, one wonders what motivates a fellow to modify his canoe like this.

“I wanted a sail boat,” said Shatzer. “Didn’t have the money … had a canoe.”

Just then Shatzer caught a breeze and sailed out of the cove next to Claytor Lake State Park’s gazebo.

As breezy as it was, this weekend’s weather could only be described as most favorable for outdoor activities and even though the beaches remain closed, several sunbathers were seen gathering in small groups by the shore to enjoy the day.

“We’re still here and our bike trail, our bank fishing … all that’s still open,” said Doss. “We’re here if people want to get away and enjoy the great outdoors.”

Written by: Editor on May 6, 2020.

Comments

comments