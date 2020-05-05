Claytor Lake Festival Cancelled

The Claytor Lake Festival Committee announces the cancellation of the Claytor Lake Festival on June 13, 2020. The Committee feels that social distancing is not going away in the foreseeable future and Governor Northam’s “Stay at Home Order and No Large Gatherings” make the festival impossible this year. This decision was made for the safety of everyone during these trying times of dealing with the Coronavirus.

The Committee looks forward to seeing everyone on June 12, 2021, at beautiful Claytor Lake State Park. The Festival Committee is available to answers questions by email @ claytorlakefestival@gmail.com.

Take Care and Stay Safe! Judy Ison, Claytor Lake Festival Chair

Written by: Editor on May 5, 2020.

