Child porn suspect held on sex charge

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Dublin man arrested on child pornography charges in Blacksburg in early May now stands charged with sexual assault in Pulaski County.

Branden Kelley Horton, 28, was jailed Tuesday morning on one felony count of sexual assault by force threat or intimidation. The offense date is listed as July 4, 2018.

In May, Horton was arrested by Blacksburg Police Department on misdemeanor and felony charges of possession of child pornography and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Blacksburg authorities said at that time they were assisting officers from Montgomery and Pulaski counties in an investigation of Horton.

Horton is being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail.

Written by: Editor on May 27, 2020.

