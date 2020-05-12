Charles Truman Handy

Charles Truman Handy, age 80, of Dublin, Va., died early Monday morning May 11, 2020 at his residence.

He was born in Bland County, Va., Aug. 11, 1939, to the late Evelyn Dalton Morris Moore and Shirley Morris. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Morris of Draper, Va.

Charles was a longtime employee of and retired from Klopman Mills in Dublin, Va. after 22 years. After retirement, he was employed with Shelor Construction for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret Irene Handy of Dublin, Va.; two sons, Charles David Handy of Pulaski, Va., and Brian S. (Victoria) Handy of Pulaski, Va.; daughter, Linda (Terry) Haney of Pulaski; sister-in-law, Christine Morris of Draper, Va.; granddaughters, Tara Brooke Haney and her fiancé, Dougie Phillippi, and Erin Elizabeth Haney, and nephews, Alan Morris and family, and Mike Morris and family.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, imposed by the governor, there will be a private graveside service at Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, Va., officiated by the Rev. Charles McPeak.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to American Cancer Society in memory of Charles. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

