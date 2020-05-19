Callie Virginia Maxwell Edwards

Callie Virginia Maxwell Edwards, 83, of Pulaski, Va., went to her heavenly home Thursday, May 14, 2020. All of the angels in heaven and on earth gathered for a celebration!

She was born April 8, 1937, in Pulaski, Va. At 14 years of age she gave her heart and soul to Christ. For 69 years she served the Lord through teaching the little children in Sunday School and spreading God’s holy scriptures through her ministry. She achieved so many accomplishments here on earth, yet her greatest was the many souls she touched through God’s love in her heart.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Joseph Edwards; two sons, Larry Joseph Edwards and John Perry (Johnny) Edwards; two brothers, John Maxwell and Houston Maxwell; three sisters, Daisey McPeak, Dorothy (Dot) Lindsey and Mary Bell Hendley; and her father and mother, Henry Mike Maxwell and Anne Belle Sirt Maxwell.

Those that survive her are one son, Ernest Wayne Edwards and his sweet wife, Lisa; two daughters, Patricia (Pat) Patterson and her loving husband, Randy Patterson, and Callie Marie Edwards Abdelwahed; 16 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services are Tuesday, May 19, 2 p.m., from Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Dale Akers officiating. Burial follows in Peak Creek Mission of Prayer Church Cemetery, Case Knife Road, Pulaski, Va. Visiting is at the funeral home, where the family is receiving friends from 1 p.m. until the service hour. Social distancing rules will apply.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

