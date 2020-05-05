Bristol man accused of child exploitation

ABINGDON — A Virginia man accused of messaging who he thought was a 14-year-old girl, was arrested Saturday on federal charges of child exploitation and child pornography.

According to U.S. Attorney Thomas T. Cullen and David W. Archey, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Richmond Division, Jonathan Neal Sexton, 34, of Bristol, was arrested Saturday and charged with sexual exploitation of children and activities relating to the distribution of child pornography.

Charging documents allege, between Feb. 28 and Saturday, Sexton used the chat application KIK to correspond with an individual he believed to be a 14-year-old female. She actually was an undercover employee of an FBI Human Trafficking and Child Exploitation Task Force.

Despite the “teen” being in the “clean area” of the KIK app, documents allege, Sexton engaged her in sexually graphic conversations and sent sexually graphic pictures of himself. He routinely asked the “teen” to send him nude pictures and referenced the time when they could see each other and engage in sexual conduct.

On multiple occasions, Sexton allegedly sent the “teen” pictures of prepubescent females and males engaging in sexual conduct. The defendant claimed he engaged in such sexual conduct with the individuals depicted in the pictures in the past, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

“At a time when our children are increasingly reliant on the internet for distance learning and social interaction, parents need to be especially vigilant to protect them from online predators,” Cullen said. “We will continue to work closely with our federal, state, and local partners to identify and arrest those who utilize social media to prey on minors.”

Archey said, “The FBI and its law enforcement partners will use all available tools to identify and arrest child predators, hold them accountable and protect our communities. We encourage parents, caregivers, guardians and teachers to remain vigilant to this threat and report suspicious activity to law enforcement immediately.”

The investigation of this case is being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Virginia State Police, United States Marshal’s Service, and the Bristol, Virginia Police Department. Assistant United States Attorneys Zachary T. Lee and Lena Busscher are prosecuting the case for the United States.

Written by: Editor on May 5, 2020.

