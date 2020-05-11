Bond approved for water filter repairs

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Pulaski Town Council Tuesday night voted to issue a $290,000 bond to cover the cost of replacing filters and reconstructing filter beds at the town water treatment plant.

Town engineer Bill Pedigo told council last fall a filter at the plant had broken, so it would have to be replaced and the filter bed reconstructed. Since the filters in question have a history of failure, he suggested replacing all four and reconstructing all beds at the same time.

A public hearing on the bond issuance was held earlier this year. Based on council’s reaction to a proposed bond from Live Oak Bank at that time, Town manager Shawn Utt said he contacted additional bonding sources to see whether better terms could be obtained.

Tuesday night, Utt presented a proposal from National Bank of Blacksburg that reduces the interest rate and allows for early pay-off. Utt said early pay was not an option with the original bond.

“It should be noted that the rate is adjustable on 5-year terms [under the NBB proposal], but we have every intention of paying the bond early, Utt said. He noted the town will be able to recapture just over $100,000 it already has paid toward the project.

“You did a great job bringing this to council because nobody liked the terms” of the other proposal, Councilman Joseph Goodman told Utt. “This is much better.”

“The idea of an adjustable interest rate is a little scary,” Goodman added. However, he agreed with Utt’s assessment that “we’re going to budget to pay it off” before the first five-year adjustment comes due.

Another plus of the NBB package, Goodman said, is that the town is partnering with a local bank and building on a relationship it has been nurturing for years.

Councilman Brooks Dawson suggested future loans and bonds be handled the same way whenever possible. He pointed out firms are usually hired to negotiate such bonds, but the town fared better by handling the negotiations itself.

Utt said the bond should be closed in a week to 10 days so money already spent can be returned to the coffers.

