Bobbie Jean Horton Shaffer

Bobbie Jean Horton Shaffer, of Dublin, Va., died peacefully May 1, 2020, in Highland Ridge Rehab Center.

Bobbie loved cooking for others, reading books, camping and most of all being “Nana.”

She is survived by her sons, Jeffrey Shawn Shaffer and Scott Daren (Jennifer) Shaffer; granddaughter, Kaylee Elizabeth Shaffer; sisters, Brenda Williams, Kathy (Wes) Price and Pam (Danny) Jones, and her nephews, who she loved dearly.

Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents, Robert F. Horton and Kathleen Roseberry Farmer; her stepfather, Kelly C. Farmer Jr., and her husband, Jesse E. Shaffer Sr.

The family will hold a private graveside service at Thornspring UMC Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pulaski County Library System in her memory at 60 3rd St N.W., Pulaski, VA 24301, so that others may enjoy her love of reading.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on May 4, 2020.

