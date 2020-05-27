This is the time of year when many of us are ready to get our boats out on the water. This is also the time of year to remember that while the days are getting warmer, the water is still cold. If your vessel capsizes or you fall overboard, you will have to try to survive in very cold water. Just a few minutes in cold water can have devastating effects which can lead to death.
Whether you are planning to go to the lake to fish or to the river for a day of kayaking, it is important to know the dangers of falling into cold water. First, you will gasp and most likely inhale water into your lungs. Then, you will struggle with loss of strength in your muscles.
If you fall into cold water, your survival may very well depend on whether you are wearing a life jacket. Without a life jacket, you will likely drown before you realize you are hypothermic. Putting a life jacket on after you fall into the water is next to impossible, especially in cold water. Therefore, it is vitally important to always wear your life jacket.
Wear layered clothing for insulation. The recommendation is to dress for the water temperature, not the air temperature.
The best defense against cold water immersion is to prevent capsizing and falls overboard.
If you do fall into the water, don’t panic.
If you are unable to get out of the water, focus on reducing heat loss.
Carry a communication device.
When able to get to shore, or as soon as rescued, wrap in warm blankets and seek a warm environment. Seek medical attention immediately.
Hopefully, we can all pay attention, and commit to keeping ourselves and others safe on the water. Wearing your life jacket can save your life.
Submitted by:
Sharon Eifried, Flotilla Commander, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 83, Claytor Lake
Mendy Harman, Public Education Staff Officer, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 83 at Claytor Lake and
Region 3 Boating Education Coordinator, Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries
