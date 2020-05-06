Appalachian offers virtual home energy assessments

ROANOKE — Appalachian Power is helping customers save energy and money from the safety of their homes by offering Virtual eScore™ Assessments.

Using technology powered by Streem, customers can chat live with a local Energy Advisor and get personalized energy efficiency recommendations using any smart device with a camera. The service is completely web-based and offered at no cost. Customers do not need to download or install any new software to participate.

“We’re really excited to be able to offer virtual assessments to our customers,” said Zack Bacon, energy efficiency coordinator. “We understand the importance of practicing physical distancing, so this gives us the capability to keep customers and staff safe and healthy, while still finding ways to help homeowners be energy efficient.”

When the virtual assessment is complete, the Energy Advisor will provide a custom report of findings and recommendations. Customers will also receive no cost energy-saving items such as LED light bulbs.

To schedule a virtual assessment call 1-888-261-4567 or visit www.TakeChargeVA.com/eScore.

Written by: Editor on May 6, 2020.

