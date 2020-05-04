Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

AMBER ALERT – Missing Harrisonburg Child ***UPDATE***

The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse has issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Harrisonburg Police Department for a child abduction that occurred on May 4, 2020, at 0824 hours.

Brianna Aylin Reyes-Cardoza

The child is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen at Burkwood Court, Harrisonburg, VA.Abducted is Brianna Reyes-Cardoza, Hispanic, female, Black hair, Brown eyes, 3 years old, 3 foot 0 inches tall, weighing 36 lbs, Last seen wearing a red short sleeve shirt with Minnie Mouse on the front, pink pants and pink sandals.

The child is believed to have been abducted by Jose Edin Reyes-Paz, Hispanic Male, Black hair, Brown eyes, 5 foot 6 inches tall, weighing 160 lbs, Wearing a white t-shirt, black pants and a gray or green ball cap.

There is no vehicle description at this time.

Jose Edin Reyes Paz

For further information contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-540-4436 or visit www.vaamberalert.com

 

****UPDATE***

The child has now been found safe.

More about Editor
Written by: Editor on May 4, 2020.

Comments

comments

You must be logged in to post a comment Login