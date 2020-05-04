The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse has issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Harrisonburg Police Department for a child abduction that occurred on May 4, 2020, at 0824 hours.
The child is believed to have been abducted by Jose Edin Reyes-Paz, Hispanic Male, Black hair, Brown eyes, 5 foot 6 inches tall, weighing 160 lbs, Wearing a white t-shirt, black pants and a gray or green ball cap.
There is no vehicle description at this time.
For further information contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-540-4436 or visit www.vaamberalert.com
****UPDATE***
The child has now been found safe.
