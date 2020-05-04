The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse has issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Harrisonburg Police Department for a child abduction that occurred on May 4, 2020, at 0824 hours.

The child is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen at Burkwood Court, Harrisonburg, VA.Abducted is Brianna Reyes-Cardoza, Hispanic, female, Black hair, Brown eyes, 3 years old, 3 foot 0 inches tall, weighing 36 lbs, Last seen wearing a red short sleeve shirt with Minnie Mouse on the front, pink pants and pink sandals.

The child is believed to have been abducted by Jose Edin Reyes-Paz, Hispanic Male, Black hair, Brown eyes, 5 foot 6 inches tall, weighing 160 lbs, Wearing a white t-shirt, black pants and a gray or green ball cap.

There is no vehicle description at this time.

For further information contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-540-4436 or visit www.vaamberalert.com