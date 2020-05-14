Akers, Russell nominated for B’nai B’rith award

By DAVID GRAVELY

Each year two seniors, one male and one female, are selected from Pulaski County High School as nominees for the B’nai B’rith Athletic and Achievement Award. This year those nominees are Alaina Akers and Luke Russell.

Only graduating high school seniors are eligible to be nominated. A panel of judges compiles the list of nominees from each high school and select two overall winners from the designated area.

The B’nai B’rith Athletic and Achievement Award was conceived by a small number of the Roanoke Jewish community who were also members of the international organization known as B’nai B’rith. First awarded in 1951, the award was intended to recognize area male high school seniors who excelled in athletics, scholarship and citizenship. As female students became more involved in sports that award was added in 1976.

The official name of the award was changed to the B’nai B’rith Athletic and Achievement Award Sponsored by the Roanoke Jewish Federation beginning with the 70th anniversary year. The Roanoke Jewish Foundation has committed itself to maintain the award

The Award fits well with the mission of B’nai B’rith. It is a worldwide Jewish organization that institutes and administers programs designed to promote social, educational and cultural betterment for both Jews and the public at large. Notably, the first winner of the B’nai B’rith Athletic and Achievement Award in what was then a segregated Roanoke school system was a student from Addison High School.

Many notable names are listed among the past recipients of this award. In 1997, the group added the Artie Levin Personal Life Award in memory of the longtime television fitness guru who was one of those who helped create the award. This is awarded to the student with the highest personal life score.

Nominees are selected based on several criteria. Athletic participation, recognition and awards make of 40% of the judging. Activities in their personal life, such as service to the community and extra-curricular activities in and out of school, make up another 20%. The final 40% of the judging is based on scholastic grades, standing in class, scholastic awards, results in national testing and membership in honor societies.

The two overall winners of this award receive a plaque and a financial scholarship to assist them in their college pursuits. Individual plaques are awarded to each nominee and a master trophy is presented to the schools of the overall winners, where they are held until the next year’s awards are presented.

Alaina Akers, the daughter of Anthony and Jody Akers of Pulaski, is a member of the National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and has been a member of the varsity Lady Cougar basketball team for four years. An active volunteer, Akers has worked with organizations like The Rock Youth Center, City of Refuge Atlanta and Jamaica, Bright Futures Atlanta and Renew the New, a group that helps clean up the New River. Akers is also a Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen nominee, the Senior Class President and a nominee for the Most Valuable Cougar award, the highest award presented at Pulaski County High School.

Luke Russell, the son of Dean and Gina Russell of Dublin, served as a graduation marshal last year and is a member of the National Honor Society. He has been a volunteer with the City of Refuge Atlanta and Operation Christmas Child. He is a four-year participant in track, basketball and football. He served as a senior captain for the 2019 Cougar football team and is also a nominee for the Most Valuable Cougar award.

While two students are nominated each year for this award, four PCHS graduates have won the overall award in the past. David Hale was the winner in 2001. Breanna Blevins won the award in 2003. Matthew Tilley was the winner in 2004 and Ryan Dean won the award in 2005.

