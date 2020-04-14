Walter Wayne Harlow

CHESTER, Va. — Walter Wayne Harlow, 79, of Chester, Va., passed away, Friday, April 10, 2020.

Born Aug. 19, 1940, in Pulaski, Va., to the late, Walter and Edythe Howlette Harlow, he is survived by his wife, Brenda A. Harlow; sons, Kurt Harlow and Kevin Harlow (Cherie); grandchildren, Colin, Avery and Jacob Harlow, and sister, Elaine Harlow Kennedy.

A private graveside service is being held at Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, Va. The family is being served by J. T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home of Chester, Va. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

Written by: Editor on April 14, 2020.

Comments

comments