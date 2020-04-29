Volvo Trucks restarts limited production

Virginia’s governor recently tapped 23 business leaders from around the Commonwealth to be a part of the COVID-19 Business Task Force. According to the press release, members of this task will provide advice and guidance to the governor’s cabinet for responsible strategies to ease restrictions related to the coronavirus.

One local business leader was tapped to be a part of the COVID-19 Business Task Force. His name is Franky Marchand, Plant Manager and VP of Dublin based Volvo Trucks.

“They asked if I didn’t mind helping and giving my opinion, which … I always have an opinion so I agreed,” said Marchand. “The governor’s office is reaching out to many trade groups to frame the return to work guidelines to say what it is that makes sense and how we can protect everybody while we’re beginning to restart.”

As the threat of the COVID-19 virus recedes, both retail stores and manufacturing centers are starting to gear up to get back to normal. This includes Volvo Trucks.

“We restarted Monday,” said Marchand. “We’re going slow. This new term, ‘social distancing,’ requires practice. The best way to get six feet of space between our workers on something as complicated as our manufacturing process, was to slow things down. To do that you need less people in each area.”

Less workers will mean less trucks produced, at least initially.

“We started our first shift with a lower speed today,” Marchand explained. “We’re going to run with that for two weeks and then we’re going to start our second shift … again with a lower speed and then we’ll go from there. That’s a good place to start.”

