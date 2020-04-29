Volvo Trucks now producing face shields for virus protection

Dublin based Volvo Trucks is doing its part to counter the coronavirus by using its resources to produce face shields for medical and EMS personnel.

“We contacted LewisGale three or four weeks ago at the beginning of this and asked them if there was anything they would anticipate needing in the future if things get too sour in our area,” said Volvo Truck Plant Manager and VP Franky Marchand. “First they said everything was good, but after further consideration, asked us if we could make some face shields.”

Marchand attempted to find face shields to buy and then donate to area hospitals but could not find enough to fill the need. They were, however, able to procure enough clear Plexiglas that fits to the front of the shield to start making their own.

“So, then we put our 3D printers to work to make the piece that attaches to it,” said Marchand. “So we try a couple of different styles to see, OK, what works. An advantage of 3D printing is that you can fail fast … very fast. That way you can quickly get to a solution.”

Part of the trick to making these face shields involves wearability. This led to the development of ear guards.

“That’s something we started to figure out,” said Marchand. “You hear those terrible stories about the nurses and doctors who are wearing those masks more than normal. The typical mask attaches with a piece of elastic behind the ears … it gets painful to wear that every day. So some of our people made a piece that takes the tension out from behind your head and connect the two pieces of elastic and not through your ears.”

So far, Volvo Trucks has produced 650 of these face shields at a rate of about 33 per day.

“Some companies you see they’ve made thousands of them,” said Marchand. “Those are typically the disposable ones, which are the ones that the hospital usually gets. Of course, we didn’t know what exactly the hospital needed. They normally get the disposable facial. Those are made to be cheap enough to be disposable because they generally don’t like to reuse them. This allows them to not have to buy some every day. Especially, while their supply chain is in trouble.”

These reusable masks are also made with an extra bit of protection.

“As they tested it, they found one model that they liked better than the rest because it was enclosed on top, so that it feels a little heavier but it gives them that extra protection from the top and that’s what they asked for. I’m told the local EMS and fire departments like them a lot.”

Of course, making masks isn’t the only priority at Volvo Trucks.

“While we were figuring out the best way to make trucks and how to deal with social distancing, we were happy to find a way to help the community get prepared,” said Marchand. “It’s our pleasure.”

