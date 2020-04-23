Virginia ‘Odair’ Dalton

Virginia “Odair” Dalton, 74, of Dublin, Va., passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jackie Dalton; her mother, Virginia Compton; her father, Grat Compton; her sister, Christine King, and her brothers, Henry Tibbs and John Tibbs.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Todd and Lisa Dalton of Dublin, Va.; brother, Walton (Kathy) Compton of Bluefield, W.Va.; one grandchild, Adrianna Dalton (Phillip Miller); two step-grandchildren, Katie Boyd and Brayden Boyd; numerous nephews and a niece (and spouses), whom she loved very much, along with one great-grandchild on the way.

Odair loved to talk to her friends and family on the phone and spend time with them whenever she could, and she never met a stranger. Most knew her from when she worked in the Dublin Middle School Cafeteria. She will be missed dearly by many.

Date to be determined for memorial service.

