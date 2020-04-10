Video to replace annual Academy Day

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

When the Ninth Congressional District Service Academy Day was postponed in late March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, plans were to hold it at a later date.

But with college graduations around the corner and pandemic restrictions now extended to June 10, the decision has been made to scrap plans for an in-person Academy Day. Instead, information available on Academy Day will be made available on video to those interested.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Academy Day 2020 has been canceled. In an effort to provide the important information that we usually share at the event, we are creating an on-demand version of the program that will allow those who intended to attend the event to watch the presentation at their convenience,” states a press release issued Tuesday by event host, Ninth District Congressman Morgan Griffith.

Those interested in receiving the video should register at https://academyday2020.eventbrite.com.

Griffith hosts Academy Day each spring so upcoming high school graduates within the district can meet with representatives of the nation’s service academies and learn more about pursuing a military career or taking part in a university ROTC program.

Written by: Editor on April 10, 2020.

