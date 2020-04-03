VDH reports COVID-19 case in Pulaski County

By DAVID GRAVELY

The Virginia Department of Health website, which is updated regularly, has made a change Friday that includes a case of the coronavirus in Pulaski County.

In an email from the VDH, the individual is a male in mid-50s, a resident of Pulaski County, and he is not currently hospitalized.

As of 11 a.m. Friday there have been 19,005 people tested for the virus. Those tests have revealed 2,012 positive results and 312 patients being hospitalized. There have been 46 deaths reported.

In the New River Health District there have now been three cases reported, one case each from Montgomery and Pulaski counties and one from the city of Radford. Numerous cases in other nearby areas have also been reported.

The details and status of the Pulaski County patient have not been released at this time. Each day the VDH releases new information at noon. It has, however, been confirmed that LewisGale Hospital Pulaski has not recorded any positive test results to date and they do not have any patients currently at the facility with the virus.

