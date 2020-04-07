VDH now reports two COVID-19 cases in Pulaski County

By DAVID GRAVELY

Concerns over the COVID-19 virus continued to grow Tuesday as the Virginia Department of Health now reports two cases in Pulaski County.

In an email from Robert Parker, Public Information Officer for the Western Region of the Virginia Department of Health, the latest reported case is a woman in her 50s who is a resident of Pulaski County. Other information, including how they became infected and where they were tested, has not been released at this time.

In the surrounding area, Wythe County is reporting three cases, Giles and Carroll counties report two cases each, Radford City has one case and Montgomery County now reports 16 cases. Bland and Floyd counties are still not reporting any cases.

Statewide there have now been 28,645 people tested, 3,333 positive test results and 563 patients hospitalized. There have now been 63 deaths attributed to the coronavirus.

We will update this story as more details are made available.

