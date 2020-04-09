VDH confirms third case of COVID-19 in county

By DAVID GRAVELY

The situation with COVID-19 virus continues to escalate as a third Pulaski County resident has now been confirmed to have the virus.

The testing site at Blacksburg High School is now testing possible patients on a daily basis and more positive results are expected on a regular basis.

More information about the latest patient will be made available soon.

The updates to the Virginia Department of Health website Thursday morning list 33,026 people as tested with 4,042 total cases. There have now been 685 patients hospitalized and 109 deaths related to the virus.

Montgomery County now lists 17 patients. Wythe County reports six. Carroll County reports three cases and Floyd County now has one case reported. Giles County still has two reported cases. Franklin County has 13 and Roanoke County has nine. Roanoke City now reports 15 and Salem has one.

Bland, Grayson, Dickenson, Scott and Patrick counties still do not have a positive test result.

