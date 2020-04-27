VCA expediting funds to arts sector

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Nonprofit arts organizations have until May 8 to apply for COVID-19 relief funds designed to save jobs and preserve facilities until life can return to normal.

Virginia Commission for the Arts (VCA), with support from National Endowment for the Arts, is dispersing funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Securities (CARES) Act to eligible nonprofit organizations within the arts industry. Applications must be filed online at https://www.grantinterface.com/Home/Logon?urlkey=vca no later than 5 p.m. May 8.

The program offers one-time grants to be used for full- or part-time salary support for one or more individuals, to pay fees for artists and/or contractual personnel and/or to cover facility costs.

Organizations with budgets up to $124,999 are eligible to receive up to $1,000; those with budgets between $125,000 and $999,999 can receive up to $2,000; organizations with budgets of $1 million and more are eligible for $3,500 in grant funds, and major arts organizations, such as the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra or Taubman Museum of Art in Roanoke, can receive as much as $5,000.

The application to apply is available online through the May 8 deadline.

