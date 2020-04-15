UWSV cancels annual awards banquet

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

ABINGDON — With COVID-19 restrictions scheduled to continue into June in Virginia, United Way of Southwest Virginia (UWSV) has canceled its annual Community Impact Awards banquet for 2020. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be any winners.

“Given this situation, we are sad to inform you that we have made the difficult but necessary decision to cancel the 2020 Impact Awards,” UWSV spokeswoman Mary Anne Holbrook states in an email to organization friends and partners. Pulaski County is a member of UWSV.

“Although we will not have a formal celebration of our region’s accomplishments, we are SO proud of the many great things happening in Southwest Virginia,” Holbrook continued. “We truly could not do these things without your help. Award recipients will be notified and honored in the appropriate way as soon as possible.

Pulaski County United Way merged with UWSV in September 2018. The 1959 founder of Pulaski County’s chapter, Dr. Thomas B. Haller, was awarded with a UWSV Community Impact Award in March 2019.

