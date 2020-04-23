UW to issue 1,400 grocery cards

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

As part of its first distribution of COVID-19 relief a coalition of United Way organizations, including United Way of Southwest Virginia (UWSV), will be distributing about 1,400 Food City gift cards to families affected by the pandemic.

Leann Vernon, spokeswoman for UWSV, which serves Pulaski County, said Pulaski County residents impacted by the public health emergency will be eligible to receive gift cards.

An Advisory Council of United Way Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia Relief Fund is working to establish distribution criteria. Vernon said they hope to be able to distribute the cards by the end of this week.

Vernon said $35,000 used to purchase the cards was made possible through “a generous donation from Eastman Credit Union (ECU).”

“Through our strategic partnership with Food City, we were able to stretch this donation even further, thanks to the ability to purchase these cards at a reduced rate. As an organization dedicated to fighting for the health, education and financial stability of every person in our region, we not only see the public health implications of COVID-19, but also recognize the economic toll this virus will take on the financial well-being of every person in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia,” Travis Staton, president and CEO of UWSV said.

In addition to UWSV, other participating United Ways include United Way of Bristol TN/VA, United Way of Carter and Johnson Counties, United Way of Greater Kingsport, United Way of Greene County, United Way of Hawkins County and United Way of Washington County Tennessee.

Kelly Price, ECU’s president and CEO, said, “Our pledge of ECU Beside You has never been stronger and feeding families in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia until they can return to work is part of that promise. ECU is contributing $35,000 to help ALICE families in our primary service area as part of a collective pandemic response.

“Together we will get through this and be stronger and, in the meantime, our commitment to serving our members and communities and taking care of our employees is still our number one priority,” Price added.

ALICE stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. The ALICE population represents men, women, and families who work hard and earn more than the official Federal Poverty Level, but less than the basic cost of living.

Donations are being accepted for the relief fund. To make a donation, visit www.netnswvarelief.org or text NETNSWVARelief to 41444. To donate by check, mail your gift to United Way, Regional COVID-19 Relief Fund, P.O. Box 644, Abingdon, VA 24212.

Donations can be made to the regional fund or an individual United Way.

