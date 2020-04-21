Urgent Financial Alert: Social Security Administration needs info for Economic Impact Payments

The U.S. Social Security Administration (SSA) has set a deadline for more information from certain Social Security beneficiaries to ensure they receive additional economic impact payments promptly.

Social Security retirement, survivors and disability insurance beneficiaries who did not file 2018 or 2019 taxes and who have qualifying children under age 17 must provide information to the IRS by Wednesday, April 22, in order to receive the $500 per child payment quickly. They can provide this information at https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/non-filers-enter-payment-info-here.

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients with qualifying children will need to provide their information to the IRS as well, but a deadline has not been set.

To learn more from the SSA, visit https://blog.ssa.gov/act-now-go-to-irs-gov-a-message-from-social-security-commissioner-andrew-saul/.

Written by: Editor on April 21, 2020.

