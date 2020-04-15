Unemployed should check health coverage

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Virginians who lost or are losing a job due to the COVID-19 pandemic may qualify for a special enrollment period on HealthCare.gov, according to Attorney General Mark Herring.

“Unfortunately, one result of the COVID19 pandemic has been an exponential increase in job loss in Virginia and around the country, which means that tens of thousands of people are also losing their health care coverage,” Herring said. He urges those who find themselves without health care coverage to check HealthCare.gov to see if they are eligible for coverage under the Affordable Care Act.

“Having health care coverage during a public health crisis is more critical than ever, not just for your own health and safety but for the health and safety of your families and communities as well,” Herring said.

According to the ACA website, those who lost their job in the last 60 days or expect to lose their job in the next 60 days may qualify for special enrollment. Loss of insurance coverage due to failure to pay a premium does not qualify for special enrollment.

Those with health coverage through the ACA Marketplace, who have had their hours reduced due to the pandemic, should be sure to adjust the income on their applications within 30 days of the reduction to determine whether they are eligible for additional coverage.

