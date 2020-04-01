Unemployed must file claims weekly

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

If COVID-19 has put you out of work and you’ve filed an Unemployment Insurance (UI) claim, the process doesn’t stop there.

“Claimants are not filing their continued weekly claims and will not get paid if they do not,” says Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) spokeswoman Joyce Fogg.

Fogg says those who filed for unemployment must then file weekly claims in order to continue getting paid. She said VEC recommends claimants file their weekly claims Sunday, Monday or Tuesday of each week they remain unemployed and wish to receive a payment for the prior week.

To complete the weekly payment request, call 1-800-897-5630 or visit the VEC website at vec.virginia.gov.

Due to the pandemic, UI recipients do not have to perform weekly job searches to receive their benefits.

Written by: Editor on April 1, 2020.

Comments

comments