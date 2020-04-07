Traffic Alert: Ramp closure and slow rolls scheduled at Interstate 81’s Exit 105 in Montgomery County

SALEM – As the New River Bridge project at exit 105 on I-81 continues, a ramp closure and slow rolls will be in place this week.

On Wednesday, April 8 beginning at 5 a.m. in the morning, the exit ramp on I-81 north at mile marker 105 onto Route 232 will be closed during the day. It is expected to reopen at 7 p.m. in the evening.

On Friday, April, 10, there will be intermittent slow roll operations on I-81 northbound from mile marker 98-105 and southbound from mile marker 109-101 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

As a reminder, the northbound exit 105 on-ramp for access to I-81 remains closed through the end of April. Drivers will need to continue to use the detour currently in place.

In addition, the speed limit is reduced to 60 mph and an 11-foot width restriction is in place.

Message boards will alert drivers and drivers should use caution in the work zone.

