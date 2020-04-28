Tracy Horton Quesenberry

Tracy Horton Quesenberry, age 79, of Dublin, Va., died Monday, April 27, 2020, at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center.

He was born Oct. 7, 1940, in Allisonia, Va., and was the son of the late Posey Waitman and Mary Louise Bell Quesenberry. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Louise Q. Miller and Margaret Q. Burress; one brother, Trubie E. (Sonny) Quesenberry; one niece, Jacqueline (Jackie) Burress, and one nephew, Tracy E. Miller.

He was a life-long resident of Pulaski County, Va., and attended Allisonia and Hiwassee elementary schools, and was a graduate of Dublin High School. Tracy retired from United Parcel Service in January 1982 due to an accident. He had to use a wheelchair for mobility, but he never gave up.

He bought a 35-foot motor home and a car to tow behind it and drove another 55,000 miles, including two trips to Yellowstone National Park, several trips to Kansas City and many trips to Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. He was one of the first five drivers hired in Dublin area to open the Virginia District for United Parcel Service on June 29, 1964.

He was a former member of the Virginia Army National Guard in Pulaski, Va., and U.S.A.R. 424th Transportation Company in Galax, Va., and a former member of the American Legion.

He is survived by five nieces, Ruth M. Mccarter, Seiverville, Tenn., Pat M. Ogle of Maynardville, Tenn., Connie M. Elliott of Powell, Tenn., Darlene Miller of Knoxville, Tenn., Ruth Q. Bennett of Belton, Mo.; five nephews, Thomas D. Miller, Sam R. Miller, Willie E. Miller and Charles A. Miller, all of Knoxville, Tenn., and Roger D. Burress of Concord, N.C. Extended family includes truest and dearest friends, Jack and the Late Violet Akers, Michael (Whimpy) and Charlene Akers of Dublin, Va.; special life-long family friend, Virgie Harrell of Pulaski, Va., and close friends, Jackie L. and Janice Dickerson of Pulaski, Va.

