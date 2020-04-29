Town releases statement on parks

The following statement was released Wednesday morning concerning parks in and around the town of Pulaski.

In an effort to help the citizens of Pulaski County and the Town of Pulaski better cope with the restrictions associated with COVID-19, Town walking and biking trails will be reopened for daily limited access beginning on May 1 at 8 a.m.

Town playgrounds, basketball courts and tennis courts will remain closed. The section of the Dora Trail from the Pulaski Train Depot to Cool Springs will be open to the public. The remainder of the Dora Trail is closed at this time due to flooding.

We want to emphasize that while Town walking and biking trails are reopening, other locations will remain closed to public access at this time. These locations include playgrounds, the baseball/softball field at Cool Springs, and the picnic shelter at Heritage Park.

Pulaski County and the Town of Pulaski remain mindful of the precautionary measures that are in place in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus). Social distancing measures are required when utilizing any area of our parks and trails. We trust citizens will remain adherent to the restrictions set in place for the Commonwealth, prohibiting groups of 10 or more people.

We strongly encourage park patrons to appropriately wear masks or face coverings when utilizing these spaces for the benefit of others. Activities that attract larger groups in a small setting such as gatherings, basketball/baseball/softball games, and usage of playground equipment remain prohibited within all county parks until further advised.

Please continue to do your part to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by:

Washing your hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer

Keeping household surfaces clean (including cell phones)

Coughing or sneezing into a tissue (and discard it) or your interior elbow

Avoiding touching your mouth, nose, eyes or face

Practicing ‘social distancing’ and avoid shaking hands

Remaining at home if you’re sick and avoiding others who are sick

Staying home except in extremely limited circumstances.

Should you feel ill, please follow the guidelines outlined below:

(Symptoms of coronavirus – http://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/symptoms.html)

Call your health care provider or your local health dept. – (do not go to the emergency room).

The New River Health District has activated a local public health hotline at: (540) 267-8240 – Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, from 8 a.m. to noon; Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m.

Virginia Department of Health (VDH) also has a public health hotline at: 877-ASK-VDH3, available weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Call: 2-1-1 Virginia

For updates on the coronavirus visit: www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/ or www.pulaskitown.org

