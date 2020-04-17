Town releases info on disposal of flood debris

The Town of Pulaski has released the following information regarding flood debris.

Due to extensive flooding on Monday, April 13th, the Town of Pulaski is partnering with the Pulaski County Public Service Authority (PSA) to provide a flood debris drop-off area in the First Street parking lot located at the corner of First Street SW and Randolph Avenue (behind the Pulaski Fire Department building).

Roll-off dumpsters will be stationed in the parking lot for citizens to bring their flood-related debris. If citizens are unable to transport an item to the drop-off area, the item(s) may be moved to the edge of their respective street. Citizens may then call the Pulaski County PSA office at 540-674-8720 to schedule a large item pickup.

With such a large volume of flooding we received this past Sunday night/Monday morning, we understand that many residences have been cluttered with debris. We hope this service will provide an opportunity for citizens to remove this debris at a minimum inconvenience to themselves. We want to extend our gratitude to the Pulaski Fire Department, Public Works Department and the Pulaski Police Department for assisting our citizens in a very timely fashion throughout this emergency. They have worked diligently to ensure that any disruption brought about by flooding was resolved quickly.

For further questions regarding the debris drop-off site, please contact Shawn Utt, Town Manager at 540-994-8696.

Written by: Editor on April 17, 2020.

Comments

comments