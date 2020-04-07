Town closes trails, parks, playgrounds

The Town of Pulaski has released the following statement:

In response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, the Town of Pulaski is closing the Dora Trail to the public, along with all Town parks and playgrounds. This closure will go into effect Tuesday, April 7, and will remain in place until further notice.

As Pulaski County now has multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19, we are taking the appropriate measures to protect our families and citizens. This decision was made out of an abundance of caution for our community and those more susceptible to being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Please continue to do your part to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by:

-Washing your hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer

-Keeping household surfaces clean (including cell phones)

-Coughing or sneezing into a tissue (and discard it) or your interior elbow

-Avoiding touching your mouth, nose, eyes or face

-Practicing ‘social distancing’ and avoid shaking hands

-Remaining at home if you’re sick and avoiding others who are sick

-Staying home except in extremely limited circumstances.

Should you feel ill, please follow the guidelines outlined below:

(Symptoms of coronavirus – http://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/symptoms.html)

-Call your health care provider or your local health dept. – (do not go to the emergency room).

-The New River Health District has activated a local public health hotline at: (540) 267-8240 – Mon. through Fri., from 8 a.m. -to- 8 p.m.; Sat., from 8 a.m. -to- noon; Sun., from noon -to- 4 p.m.

-Virginia Department of Health (VDH) also has a public health hotline at: 877-ASK-VDH3, available weekdays from 9 a.m. -to- 5 p.m.

-Call: 2-1-1 Virginia

For updates on the coronavirus visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/ or www.pulaskitown.org.

April 7, 2020.

