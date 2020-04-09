Times moving forward through turmoil

Tough times give some people more free time than they are used to dealing with. Sometimes, with no guidance or leadership to push them in the right direction, people will go out of their way to start whispering things in the background, hoping to stir the pot. It’s a sad thing to see, but it happens.

To address a rumor currently being spread by a highly unreliable source, The Southwest Times is doing just fine and we are excited to be continuing our service to Pulaski County, which dates back to 1906.

While we may not have a spring sports event to cover for the next few weeks, we are still keeping tabs on our local athletes and teams. With a little luck, we will all soon find ourselves past this current situation and sitting at historic Calfee Park enjoying an evening of baseball with the Pulaski Yankees in just a few weeks. Returning to a normal schedule will be a delight for everyone.

Yes, times are tough for the newspaper industry right now. Many businesses that normally advertise with us weekly are being forced to stop temporarily while their doors are closed. If they can’t make money, they can’t spend money. We understand that.

Times are tough for everyone. After making calls to many of the weekly newspapers from our surrounding area, all of those have either been forced to cut back on their print days or lay off employees. Even the larger regional newspapers are making cutbacks.

We are temporarily cutting our printing days back to Sunday only, which we announced in our April 8 edition, because of the lack of advertising due to the current situation with the COVID-19 virus. That is the financially responsible thing to do to protect our business and our employees, which we consider family.

We will still be doing our Wednesday edition as an E-edition to keep our readers up to date on the latest news. We will also be updating our website and social media regularly as new information is released.

We have, in the interest of trying to help many of the small businesses still open, been running a listing of those businesses in our classified section each day. We want to do what we can to help them keep their heads above water until this situation passes. If you have one of those local businesses and haven’t been added yet, email us at free@southwesttimes.com so we can help get the word out.

We have, during the course of this current situation, continued to work with local and state officials to update our readers in a timely manner. We will continue to put out the information that Pulaski County readers need to know as soon as we know it. Our staff is dedicated to doing that in the good times and the bad.

We want to thank all of our supporters and subscribers for their years of loyalty and friendship and look forward to continuing our mission, which is to provide the best and most accurate local news, sports and event information possible.

Stay safe and keep in mind, this too shall pass.

Written by: Editor on April 9, 2020.

