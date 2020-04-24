Thomas Wayne Jones

Thomas Wayne Jones, age 60, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski.

Born Feb. 23, 1960, in Pulaski, Va., he was the son of the late Pauline Jones.

His sister, Theresa Jones, and brothers, William David Jones and Timothy L. Jones also preceded him in death.

Thomas is survived by his companion of 16 years, Linda Farris of Pulaski, Va.; daughter, Crystal Baker of Dublin, Va., and brothers, Walter A. (Barbara R.) Jones of Pulaski, Va., and Richard N. Jones of Pulaski, Va.

Memorial services will be scheduled later and will be published online and in the newspaper. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on April 24, 2020.

Comments

comments