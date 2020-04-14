Television can be educational

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Starting this week, Virginia’s school-aged children may find their parents telling them to turn on the television rather than turn it off.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought Virginia’s 2019-2020 school year to an abrupt halt during spring break, leaving parents, many working from home or unemployed, in the position of home-schoolers. However, parents are about to receive some relief through their televisions.

Starting Monday, four Virginia public media stations, including Blue Ridge PBS in Southwestern Virginia, will broadcast “VA TV Classroom” 1-3 p.m. Monday through Friday. “Classroom” consists of teacher-led instruction aligned with Virginia academic standards, according to James Lane, the Commonwealth’s superintendent of public instruction.

He said participating stations worked closely with Virginia Department of Education and WHRO, a public media company that brings educational material to classroom televisions, to create educational programming geared toward grades K-10. “Classroom” programming provides distance learning options for students without access to high-speed internet.

“It is nothing short of amazing that these public media stations were able to create ‘VA TV Classroom’ and schedule its launch within a month of the governor’s initial order to close schools,” Lane said.

Will Anderson, president and CEO of Blue Ridge PBS, said his station “is committed to our community and helping our children and families during this unprecedented time. We will continue to use our broadcast and online resources to provide meaningful educational content to Southwest Virginia.”

Under the new programming, K-3 instruction airs 1-2 p.m. with Standards of Learning-aligned content provided by WHRO Public Media. “Learn to Grow with WHRO” segments are 15 minutes in length and led by teachers.

Grades 7-10 instruction airs 2-3 p.m. with SOL-aligned content provided by WHRO Public Media. This content focuses on Earth Science and Algebra 1.

During the week of April 27, “VA TV Classroom” is adding a special hour from 3-4 p.m. called “AP Prep Week,” with Virtual Virginia providing content in collaboration with WHRO. The content focuses on a different AP (advanced placement) subject each day. The hour includes two 30-minute segments.

“WHRO is proud to be a part of ‘VA TV Classroom.’ WHRO actually stands for Home Room One,” WHRO President and CEO Bert Schmidt said. “WHRO was created nearly 60 years ago as a way to bring the classroom into homes via the TV. Much of our educational instruction is now created digitally, but knowing so many students now don’t have access to our online resources, we were thrilled to bring this important instruction back to our air.”

“I believe that ‘VA TV Classroom’ will make a tremendous difference this spring as schools endeavor to provide continuity of learning for students, especially in communities where online learning is a challenge,” Lane said. “This programming builds on the long-standing partnership between VDOE and public television to support teaching and learning across the state.”

Blue Ridge PBS can be found via antenna at 15.2; through Blue Ridge Streaming and Project Southwest on YouTube; on Comcast/Xfinity channel 264, and on Shentel channel 157 in Fairlawn, Radford and Wytheville.

Parents looking for musical instruction for their 3- to 7-year-old children can find free instruction during the pandemic at www.mymusicstartsherecom/spring-2020-free-program. Charlottesville music education experts Mike and Mary Anderson are sharing their instruction free of charge for children weathering the Commonwealth’s stay-at-home requirements for the pandemic.

“Mike and I know other parents and teachers are looking for positive ways to engage with their kiddos during this stressful time,” said Mary Anderson, co-founder of My Music Starts Here. “Our Spring 2020 Free Music Program is designed specifically to engage young children with music in a way that’s healthy for their brain development and brings a sense of joy and fun.”

Their instruction consists of a variety of easy-to-use, best practices music education playlists, including “Circle Time,” which replicates the child’s morning circle time at school; “Music for Mindfulness” for those moments when both parent and child need some calm and quiet, and “Favorite Songs” for listening or singing along with children.

“We create our music programs so they can be used with or without adult guidance for the child,” said Mary. “Either way, your child’s brain is getting stronger by being an active music-maker, all while playing and having fun.”

