School Board approves FY20/21 budget

By WILLIAM PAINE

Following the General Assembly’s approval of the state’s 2020/2021 budget, the Pulaski County School Board met recently for the purpose of approving a budget for the upcoming school year.

In an emergency meeting held in the PCHS Little Theatre, Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Business operations Chris Stafford submitted his budget recommendations to the school board.

“This is the best budget I’ve had the pleasure of working on,” Stafford said as he began his presentation. “Our additional sources of revenue are made up entirely of state funds.”

Stafford went on to say that, as a result of state allocations, the school board would be operating with an additional $2,030,542 more than what was available for last year’s budget.

Part of the reason that Pulaski County schools gained income is based on the PCPS daily enrollment with 3,861 students attending Pulaski County schools on a regular basis. Schools receive income from the state partially based on enrollment and Pulaski County schools retained more students than had been projected.

Written by: Editor on April 2, 2020.

