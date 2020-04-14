Samaritans come to aid of man in distress

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

(Editor’s note: While putting this story together, it quickly became apparent that the driver of the vehicle in the story was an older gentleman who was clearly in a life or death situation. We have decided not to release his identity and have blurred his image out of respect for his privacy. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department does have that information, however, should they need it.)

Sometimes, the right people are just in the right place at the right time. Monday was an example of that.

Zane and Nancy Quesenberry live a pretty busy life. Both are active with young people in and around Pulaski County. Nancy is the junior varsity Lady Cougar basketball head coach and works as a Risk Management Specialist with New River Valley Community Services.

Zane serves as her stat man and assistant coach. They both also serve as assistant coaches for the varsity Lady Cougars. Zane has also served as an assistant football coach for the Cougars and at Auburn High School in Riner and is a PE teacher for Pulaski County Public Schools.

Monday the couple were at their home on Dora Highway when they noticed something strange.

“Zane was in the backyard and saw a red car floating down Dora Highway,” Nancy said. “We went down to see what was going on and these guys from 4 Season Lawn Care – NRV were trying to convince the man in the car to get out.”

The driver, an older gentleman, didn’t want to leave his car. He had been driving along Dora Highway and as he approached Heritage Park, water was beginning to cross the road. Unfortunately, the vehicle, a small and lightweight model, was quickly swept up from the back and off the road.

“I was just a helping hand,” Zane said. “I noticed the car floating in the water. That’s something you don’t normally see. When we got down there, some guys had talked to him, but he refused to leave his car. They were back at their truck keeping an eye on things. We noticed that the car was starting to go under and the current was starting to pull it down river. Three of us went back out there and told him he didn’t have a choice, that he needed to get out.”

Realizing things were getting serious, the man in the car agreed.

“One of the workers from 4 Seasons got the door opened and we got him out and helped him get back to shore safely. We took a few minutes to make sure he was OK and everybody warmed up a little, then we took him home. His wife was pretty surprised when he got there. She didn’t have a clue he had been in the situation.”

The driver was not only fortunate that the Quesenberrys had seen his vehicle, but that the three workers from 4 Seasons had been driving behind him.

“If those guys hadn’t stopped when they did, it would have been pretty tough for Nancy and myself to get him out alone,” Zane said. “By the time we got him out of the car, the water was nearly chest deep and starting to move pretty good. By the time we got him to shore, the car was pretty well underwater. God has good timing, I must say.”

The car, which was eventually swept into the deeper water and fully submerged, was later recovered, but will obviously require some work. With the man safely home, Nancy realized no one had likely reported the incident, so she contacted the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department and reported it.

“All I could think about was them getting him out safely and everyone being OK,” Nancy said. “I eventually thought to take a picture of two with my phone, but I was freaking out a little at the time it was happening. We were just really concerned for him.”

Monday afternoon, Nancy and Zane received a message from the driver’s daughter. Both she and the driver’s wife were very grateful for everyone who assisted their loved one.

4 Seasons Lawn Care – NRV, Inc., confirmed Monday that three of their employees were involved in the incident. Their manager reported that they service several locations in Pulaski County and Monday just happened to be the day they were in that area. The three employees declined comment.

Written by: Editor on April 14, 2020.

Comments

comments