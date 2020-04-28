RU will reopen for Fall 2020 semester

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

Radford University Tuesday announced that they will reopen for the Fall 2020 semester following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The return to operations will include all aspects of campus life, including campus housing and dining services and regular classroom instruction, which are scheduled to begin Aug. 24.

The process of returning to normal operations is set to begin Aug. 3. In support of this reopening effort, each departmental vice president will develop a phased approach for the return of employees based on divisional needs and priorities.

Select employees will begin returning between the time Governor Northam’s temporary stay-at-home order is lifted and the reopening of campus.

All Summer courses are still scheduled to take place online.

“The health, safety, and well-being of you and your fellow Highlanders remain our top priority,” Radford University President Brian O. Hemphill, Ph.D. said in a release. “As a result, we are working diligently on contingency planning to account for continued developments based on analysis and research by public health experts. Additionally, we are examining policies and procedures regarding social distancing protocol; personal protective equipment, or PPE, utilization; testing availability; classroom configuration; event size; etc.”

Hemphill recognized and applauded the efforts of students, faculty and staff for their perseverance in the face of adversity and understanding during the past weeks.

“Your stories of overcoming barriers and obstacles have inspired me and your fellow Highlanders,” he said. “I look forward to welcoming each and every one of you back to campus with all locations completely open and all services fully available for the Fall 2020 semester. We will overcome this unprecedented challenge together as one Radford family!”

For additional information regarding Radford University’s monitoring, planning, and response to COIVD-19, visit www.radford.edu/coronavirus.

Written by: Editor on April 28, 2020.

