Repairs to begin on train station

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Work could get underway as early as this week to repair an estimated $150,000 in damages Pulaski Train Station sustained over the past decade.

Pulaski Town Council and staff learned last year sections of the building’s soffit were rotting and coming apart due to what insurance adjusters called “faulty workmanship.”

The blame was placed on South End Construction, which rebuilt the station after fire gutted it in late 2008. Unfortunately, South End filed bankruptcy and closed several years ago, leaving the town to foot the bill for repairs.

April 20, 2020.

